Debate 5 lineup set

May 16, 2017
Joe Avary
Cayman 27’s series of national debates continue Tuesday night from the Arts and Recreation Centre at Camana Bay.

Progressives incumbent Marco Archer and independent challenger Kenneth Bryan take the stage, just days after a lively head-to-head matchup at last week’s Chamber candidates forum. 

But will Mr. Archer and Mr. Bryan be out-shadowed by the battle for Prospect?

All three Prospect candidates, that’s Lucille Seymour of the Progressives and independents Austin Harris and Matthew Leslie will join them.

Tammi Sulliman serves as host once again.

