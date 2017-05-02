Deceased snorkeler identified

72-year-old Peter Zhu of Canada has been identified as the snorkeler who died last Wednesday (27 April) in the water off the North Side coast in the vicinity of Sand Point Road.

Police released his identity over the weekend and are appealing for those who assisted Mr Zhu to come forward.

Police say around 10:45 a.m. last Wednesday 911 received a report that the person was unconscious in the water.

Several people assisted in pulling the snorkeler out from the water and performed CPR.

Mr Zhu was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cayman Islands hospital.

Police are calling on information on the vessel and those who assisted Mr Zhu and transporting him to Rum Point.

His was the fifth water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year.

