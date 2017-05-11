Details of port financing arrangement plans revealed at forum

Tourism councillor and candidate for George Town North Joey Hew delivered new details on how government plans to finance the cruise berthing facility.

At Tuesday night’s candidates forum, Mr. Hew fielded two questions on the port project, initially answering with Progressives tried-and-true talking points before revealing how government plans to get the ‘skin in the game’ it desires from the cruise lines.

“Several of the cruise lines have stake in the piers, no upland development, and the way that they get their money back is from the replacement of the tendering fees with the berthing fees. And the berthing fees will then pay the cruise lines back, and it also ties them in for the next 15, 20 years so that if they do not use the piers, they will not get their money back,” said Mr. Hew.

Mr. Hew said government’s revised plan has moved the port dolphins out to 100 feet, and slashed the amount of dredging needed to build the facility by about 30%

.

