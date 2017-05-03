C3 Pure Fibre
DG-5K proceeds to help Y.M.C.A

May 2, 2017
Mario Grey
The annual Deputy Governor’s 5k challenge boasted a record turn out this year as 1800 people to be exact raised funds for the Y.M.C.A.

While the final tally on funds raised from the run/walk is yet to be determined those at the Deputy Governor’s office believe they will be lucky enough to hit the target of $60k .

Vanessa Hansen from the Y.M.C.A said the funds will go towards youth projects.

“It’s specifically going to a ropes challenge course the Deputy Governor actually likes to pick not just an organisation but a project and the Y.M.C.A of the Cayman Islands have been wanting to do a ropes challenge course here, it provides an out of the classroom experiential learning setting particularly for young people and helps in so many ways when you’re thinking about overcoming fears and improving communication with each other,” Ms. Hansen explained.

She added board directors at the Y.M.C.A are surveying different areas where the Ropes and poles can be installed and said C.U.C. will be responsible for erecting the poles.

 

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

