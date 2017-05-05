DiveTech weekend diving outlook for 5-7 May

Get ready for some vitamin sea, divers, we have absolutely gorgeous diving conditions on tap this weekend, so make sure you get out there and enjoy it.

Let’s take a look at the Windguru right there on your screen. It shows barely any breeze Friday night and into Saturday morning, and even when winds do pick up for Sunday, it’s still looking pretty good out there.

All shore sites are looking good out there, but as I always say, check conditions before you giant stride into the water.

Until next week, grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and lets go diving.

