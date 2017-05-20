C3 Pure Fibre
DOE restructures iguana cull raffle after flaccid community response

May 19, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 this year’s invasive green iguana cull is off to a slow start.

So far, just shy of a thousand green iguanas have been reported to the DOE by contracted cullers. The DOE to call Cayman 27 part of that slow start may be attributed to the weather.

Only a handful of cullers have signed up for the green iguana raffle, so the DOE is making some changes to encourage more participation from the community. 

“It’s a ticket per iguana,” said DOE terrestrial resources manager. “If you kill an iguana and send a picture in to our cull manager, you get a raffle ticket and we’ll let the tickets build and build and build until we get up to 500 and then we will draw the raffle.”

That raffle drawing will award one thousand dollars to the winning ticket holder. 

The DOE wishes to remind the public that participants can still sign up, for either the raffle, or for the $2 per head contracted cull.

Interested parties can call the cull manager at 925-1807 to register.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

