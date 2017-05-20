DOE restructures iguana cull raffle after flaccid community response

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 this year’s invasive green iguana cull is off to a slow start.

So far, just shy of a thousand green iguanas have been reported to the DOE by contracted cullers. The DOE to call Cayman 27 part of that slow start may be attributed to the weather.

Only a handful of cullers have signed up for the green iguana raffle, so the DOE is making some changes to encourage more participation from the community.

“It’s a ticket per iguana,” said DOE terrestrial resources manager. “If you kill an iguana and send a picture in to our cull manager, you get a raffle ticket and we’ll let the tickets build and build and build until we get up to 500 and then we will draw the raffle.”

That raffle drawing will award one thousand dollars to the winning ticket holder.

The DOE wishes to remind the public that participants can still sign up, for either the raffle, or for the $2 per head contracted cull.

Interested parties can call the cull manager at 925-1807 to register.

