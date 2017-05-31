Domestic Observer Report on Elections Day

The Elections Office has released its Domestic Observer Report documenting Elections Day as an overall success.

The appointed Domestic Observers Renard Moxam, Jennison Nunez, and Eldon Whittaker agree that all General Election procedures went according to plan and were properly followed by all election workers.

The only incident recorded, such as candidates not having their identification cards for example were small matters that were quickly rectified by trained election workers.

