C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Domestic Observer Report on Elections Day

May 30, 2017
Add Comment
feliciarankin
1 Min Read

The Elections Office has released its Domestic Observer Report documenting Elections Day as an overall success.

The appointed Domestic Observers Renard Moxam, Jennison Nunez, and Eldon Whittaker agree that all General Election procedures went according to plan and were properly followed by all election workers.

The only incident recorded, such as candidates not having their identification cards for example were small matters that were quickly rectified by trained election workers.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

feliciarankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: