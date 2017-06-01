Dr. Frank calls for election investigation

Now that members of the newly formed unity government have been sworn in former minister and defeated candidate from Red Bay, Dr. Frank McField is calling for an investigation into this year’s elections.

Dr. McField said the newly formed government does not reflect the desires of constituents who voted for a change in leadership and said social breakdowns in the political sphere have helped to fuel special interest groups to influence the May 2017 vote.

“This is very sad because this type of putting together of a government when you have people who have a special interest in maintaining the status quo influencing people is not healthy for a democracy and there should be an investigation into how this government was formed, how did it come about and why is it at this particular point what the governor and the English government is willing to accept as the will of the people,” Dr. McField explained.

Dr. McField claims selfishness rather than prioritising the people played a part in the formation of the government.

