Dr. Tomlinson reflects on elections

On election day, the final numbers showed nine out of 19 seats went to the independents, appeasing result for Doctor Steve Tomlinson, the man behind the independents push, but he’s not too pleased with the current outcome, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“The independent movement should continue and yes I am a little disappointed now to see the latest outcome, but certainly not defeated,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson, a supporter of the Independent candidates says the movement will continue on, and says the rise of the independents shocked the party system.

“Really listened to the independents message and if they improve, I think they’ll have a better chance of getting voted in again,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

While only three independents are in the Government he’s glad the opposition will be made up of independent candidates.

“Backbenchers realize that the opposition is making sense, if what the opposition is saying is really good for the country, it’s nothing to stop them voting with the opposition, so in that regard, they can even direct policy,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson admitted he did not expect the PPM to join with the CDP.

“Persons who are more or less diametrically opposed, if you listen to the campaign, I mean why would they do that, in my mind there is a big question mark,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson believes individuals self interests was a factor driving the weekend’s political rumors.

“Ego played a very very large party during the negotiation, especially amongst the senior politicians,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson, was accused of being a puppet master by the parties for supporting so many independent candidates, but he says:

“Never for one moment, told independents that they owed me anything, they have never signed any contract with me,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

For Dr. Tomlinson’s part, his efforts were to improve the quality of life in the Cayman Islands.

Independent candidates Chris Saunders, Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden, Arden McLean, Kenneth Bryan and Ezzard Miller will form the opposition.

