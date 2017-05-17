Early voting begins in Bodden Town

Some 765 voters are expected to cast their ballots ahead of the 24 May polls as mobile voting kicked off today (16 May) in Bodden Town.

Election Supervisor Wesley Howell says judging from today’s response Election day will see a record turn-out.

One by one they piled into their election buses armed with ballot boxes and supplies kicking off early voting in Cayman’s new One Person One Vote electoral process.

“It has been a really professional exercise, staff have been great and we have managed to poll almost half by midday,” Mr Howell said.

That’s 108 voters out of 232 registered to vote today in the Bodden Town districts, a good sign for the Election Supervisor.

“Between mobile and postal we have on average we have almost 6/7 % voting early with the biggest advance voting being the district of East End. Thirteen percent of persons are voting via postal or mobile,” Mr Howell explained.

He said 765 voters registered for early voting and five hundred and eighty two signed up for postal voting like university student Sarah Dombowsky.

“It feels good to get my vote in there and know that it is going to be counted and I will have a say,” she said.

She’s voting in George Town East. She says the process was simple and quick and she’s happy with One Person One Vote.

“You know your vote really does matter because there’s usually not a huge margin between the candidates, the winner candidate so you know your vote really makes a difference,” Ms Dombowsky said.

As for today’s exercise Mr Howell says the process was smooth with a bit of excitement.

“One individual was rushed off to hospital so we went to his house and essentially followed him to the hospital and he was able to vote thankfully. So it is unpredictable because of the nature of what we are doing,” Mr Howell said.

Mobile voting rolls into West Bay district tomorrow (17 May).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

