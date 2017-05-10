Early voting deadline nears

If you want to vote ahead of the 24th May elections you have three more days to apply to do so.

Election Supervisor Wesley Howell is reminding voters they have until Friday to register for postal ballots and mobile voting.

Mr Howell says thus far 388 ballots have been issued and 177 mobile voting applications have been received.

Those who will be off-island on Election Day are eligible to apply. Proof of travel must be provided.

Applications will not be accepted after midnight on 12th May.

