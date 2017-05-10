East End career day

Kids in East End on Friday May, 05 were filled with excitement over all the career options presented to them in one room and could not help but discuss their hopes for their future.

One young man was very dedicated to his role as special forces, even giving us a demonstration on a fellow classmate on how he might someday arrest his suspects.

Children came dressed in their finest impersonations of nurses, policemen, footballers and even astronauts.

Their attention was also captivated by the mosquito research and control unit’s display, with kids eagerly giving the fish an endless supply of mosquito larvae and learning about Cayman’s pesky national mosquito.

The kids were presented with lots of career options. None of them wanted to be Journalists but at least they have the option.

