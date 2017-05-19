East End crash update

Police say they are waiting for expert reports to come in before wrapping up the investigation of the fatal East End car crash that killed four earlier this month.

According to an RCIPS press release, autopsies for the victims were completed yesterday. And arrangements are being made to return them home.

Police identify the three UK nationals as Geoffrey Mansell, Pamela Mansell and Marlene Wright and Jamaican native Shannay Delaphena.

The two crash survivors; an 11 year old boy and 26 year old man, have both been released from the hospital.

Police say the case heads to the Department of Public Prosecutions for ruling once the investigation is complete.

