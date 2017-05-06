Ebanks-Wilks pushes for better health care coverage for children

West Bay Central candidate Katherine Ebanks-Wilks said she plans to push for health care coverage for all of Cayman’s children.

Ms. Ebanks-Wilks told Cayman 27, autism often goes undiagnosed in Cayman due to a lack of adequate health coverage. She believes many of these undiagnosed cases are responsible for behaviour problems in schools, and that testing for autism should be covered by health insurance.

“My way of addressing this issue would be to mandate by law that all insurance companies are required to cover children with any type of mental health, or mental issue,” said Ms. Ebanks-Wilks.

She said some insurance plans out there only cover 10 visits. She said mental health needs to be treated just like any other ailment.

