Election monitoring begins

The six member Independent Election Observer mission is now on the ground in Cayman to monitor the campaigning, polling and all things elections.

Cayman’s move to One Person One Vote garnered praise from Steve Rodan, head of the International Election Observer mission tasked with monitoring the 24th May polls.

“It gives equality of representation in equal eyes the electoral districts and very important equality of electoral representation which is very important,” Mr Rodan said.

That was one of the recommendations coming out of the 2013 Election Observer mission report where progress was made. Progress on changes to qualification period for voting was not.

“We will be seeking to understand what progress is being made if any and the reasons for lack of progress and this will be reflected ultimately in our report,” Mr Rodan added.

The six member team arrived over the weekend and attended two political rallies on Saturday, as well as, a church service on Sunday. Mr Rodan says the team’s aim is simple.

“To give confidence to the public of the Cayman Islands that whether they are pleased the election outcome or whether they are not pleased with it they can have confidence in the electoral process itself,” he said.

The team will be meeting with Elections Office staff, the Police Commissioner, Government officials and political parties.

“We try to understand as much as we can from what all of the various stakeholders tell us, we try to understand everything from voter registration to electoral disputes, electoral offences,” said team member Anne Malborough.

On election day the team will be traversing all of Grand Cayman’s polling stations to monitor process. Two members will be heading to Cayman Brac to observe their operations. The team will produce a preliminary report Friday (26 May) and full report within two months..

The Elections observer mission is also encouraging public feedback and can be reached at cpabimr@parliament.uk or +44(0)7917488611.

