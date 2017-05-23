C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime Election News News

Election observers arrive, vows to look into the supporters clash

May 22, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Steven Rodan, Head of the Independent Election Observer Mission,  says his team will be looking into Saturday’s clash.
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association team is in Cayman to observe the May 24th polls and met with the media today ( 22 May) at Government Administration Building.

Mr Rodan says he and his team attended the independents rally at Lions Centre, as well as, observed the Progressives motorcade and rally on Saturday. 

He was aware of the clash between supporters and says while he cannot adjudicate on it he intends to inquire into the investigation and any other incidents.

“If they come to our attention, we are happy to explore further to understand how they are being dealt with by the proper authorities. That’s really as far we can go in the matter,” Mr Rodan, observer mission head said.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: