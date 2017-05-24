Election Office kick off polls with prayer

The opening of polls is now hours away and election supervisor Wesley Howell says the election machinery is primed and ready to deliver Cayman’s first polls under the one person one vote system.

Elections office staff joined in prayer today (23 May) at the Family Life Centre before making final preparations for the 24th May polls and after a heated campaign “let’s make this a peaceful election as we go about our business of doing our last minute work today and come out tomorrow and make it a peaceful day.”

Tomorrow (24 May) all the months of training and preparation will kick into gear for Elections Office personnel and Mr Howell says they are ready.

“We worked very hard to give them their democratic right to choose their representative and we have done our part up to now and tomorrow will be their opportunity to do their part,” Mr Howell said.

Today all 250 elections staff made checks lists of their polling material and ballot boxes before sealing them for use tomorrow.

“They are secured tonight and we deliver them to the polling stations tomorrow. This is our last bit of preparations for opening of the polls in the morning at 7 for polling,” the Elections Supervisor said.

Mr Howell is assuring voters that his staff is ready to answer all questions and will assist them in the execution of the new electoral process.

“Our staff is well trained, they know what they are doing and we are well organised in the background so we are hoping that it will be a smooth polling day,” he added.

And international election observers will be moving around polling stations on Grand Cayman and the Sister Isles during voting tomorrow to assess the process. You can visit www.elections.ky.

