Election office urges peace and respect as the campaign progresses

We are 12 days away to elections and election officials are urging voters to be tolerant each other’s political views.

The call comes following an incident this week where a heckler disrupted a Progressives meeting and caused an accident on Crewe Road.

“Be respectful of other persons.”

That’s the advice from Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell as Cayman draws nearer to the 24th May and tensions are rising.

“Carry out this process peacefully as the Cayman Islands have done proudly for generations,” Mr Howell said.

Tuesday (9 May) night police responded to a car crash on Crewe Road caused by a motorcyclist heckling a Progressives meeting. Election officials hope this isn’t the new norm.

“Versus it is a new culture evolving in the campaign which requires further actions. I do not think we have reached that state,” said Susan Bothwell deputy Elections Supervisor.

Elections office leaders hosted a media briefing Friday (12 May) outlining Elections Day procedures and issued warnings for candidates and agents when midnight strikes on 23 May.

“we are asking them not to sent whats app or text messages because we are now in the electronic age it is not only billboards on the side of the road.”

He says rules have changed and for those needing assistance with voting only one friend will be allowed to help with voting.

“This time around we are not having professional friends any more. A friend can only assist one voter at a time on Election Day,” he said.

Mr Howell says come election night the Government Administration Building will be converted to the Elections Office command centre where votes will be tabulated and results shared. The police are still looking for the motorcyclist who allegedly caused the crash. He left the bike at the scene and escaped on foot.

