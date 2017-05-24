Elections Office concerned following newspaper error

Errors in a local newspaper prompted the Elections Office Tuesday (23 May) to send out press releases stating they are “very worried” voters will go to the wrong locations.

Here are the correct polling places by electoral district:

West Bay North First Assembly of God

West Bay West Sir John A. Cumber

West Bay Central Ed Bush Field

West Bay South John Gray Memorial Church

George Town North George Town Primary

George Town Central George Town — Town Hall

George Town West Cayman Prep

George Town South John Gray HS

George Town East First Baptist Church

Red Bay Red Bay Primary

Prospect Prospect Primary

Savannah Savannah Primary

Newlands ICCI

Bodden Town West Agricultural Grounds

Bodden Town East Bodden Town Primary

North Side Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre

East End William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre

CBW & LC West End Primary

CB East Creek Primary

The Elections Office sent out the press releases after it was discovered the Cayman Reporter elections supplement listed 11 of the 19 polling station locations incorrectly.

“It has some errors in there for polling locations, so we are urging people who have that supplement to please refer to our website or to our Facebook for the locations,” Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said. “Because 11 of the 19 locations are incorrect.”

We want to hear about your experience on the big day. Make sure to use the #caymanvotes hashtag on social media.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

