Employment status for convicted CIFS officer unknown

May 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
It appears the employment fate of a Cayman Islands Fire Services officer found guilty of a firearm offence is yet to be determined.

Fabian Thompson on Monday (8 May) was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.

Mr. Thompson had been on required leave since the incident happened in January 2016.

In response to a Cayman 27 e-mail seeking an update on his employment status, Chief Fire Officer David Hails writes, “all I can tell you at this time is Mr. Thompson is part of an ongoing disciplinary matter.”

Mr. Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on 1 June.

