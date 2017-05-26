Equestrian: Five double class winners in final dressage

Five double class winners were crowned at the fourth and final dressage show of the year by the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation, as Stephanie Lloyd, Jardae Barnes, Lara Humphries and Abbey Swartz all demonstrated why they should be crowned dressage champions at next month’s annual awards.

Cayman 27 spoke with veteran rider Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio, who achieved third level test 3 and had high praise for her sister, Jodie McTaggart who finished fourth level test 1 on ‘Ray of Light’.

