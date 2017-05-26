C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Equestrian: Five double class winners in final dressage

May 25, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Five double class winners were crowned at the fourth and final dressage show of the year by the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation, as Stephanie Lloyd, Jardae Barnes, Lara Humphries and Abbey Swartz all demonstrated why they should be crowned dressage champions at next month’s annual awards.

Cayman 27 spoke with veteran rider Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio, who achieved third level test 3 and had high praise for her sister, Jodie McTaggart who finished fourth level test 1 on ‘Ray of Light’.

About the author

View All Posts

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: