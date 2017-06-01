Ezzard Miller to lead opposition

Stepping into the Opposition Leader’s chair, vacated by the new Speaker of the House, is North Side MLA Ezzard Miller.

Mr. Miller is beginning his third consecutive term on the opposition bench. He told Cayman 27 obstructing the new Government of National Unity is not his aim. Instead, he said he intends to make contributions.

“I’ve always pledged my support to any government that’s doing something good, and if you look back at my track record, anytime I disagree with any policy or law that the government is doing, I don’t simply criticize, I try to constructively criticize, and I offer amendments to legislation, adjustments to policy that I believe would make it better,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 he’s not upset that negotiations to form an independent-led government fell through. When asked, he said ‘external forces’ were to blame for those plans’ collapse.

