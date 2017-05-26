Ezzard returns to the L.A

We look back on a historic election night now, starting in North Side, where the tense atmosphere before and after it was announced Ezzard Miller won a third-straight term caused police to intervene.



“I now declare Mr. Ezzard Miller the elected member for the electoral district of North Side,” said an Elections office representative.

A moment of joy for independent Ezzard Miller and his supporters.

“First of all thank all mighty God for sparing me and guiding me through this election, I want to thank the good people of North Side for putting their faith in me as a representative again,” said Ezzard Miller, representing North Side for a third consecutive term.

But a moment of joy for them left a bitter taste in the mouths of Mr. Miller’s opponents.

How does North Side feel about Ezzard Miller people? He needs to go.

The scene caused some concern for safety, according to police.

Police did escort Mr. Miller and an aide from the area due to some boisterous behaviour by people near the polling station. Officers also addressed the boisterous behaviour, but there was no arrest nor did police witness any threats being made.

“The most important thing is for the community to settle down, obviously there is going to be disappointment, but the important thing is for us to come together, work on behalf of the people of the community and do what’s best for the country,” said Ezzard Miller.

Independent candidate Johany Ebanks finished 22 votes behind Mr. Miller.

“We never won tonight, but at least I hope that at the end of the day, Mr. Miller knows that he has competition now and I’m going to be on him like white on rice for the next four years and I’m going to be back,” said 2017 candidate, Johany Ebanks.

Progressive’s candidate Ed Chisholm finished third said, with the race over, it’s time to focus on the people.



“They said they would like to have Mr. Miller as their representative and we have to respect that, the other candidates, we need to take this time and work with Mr. Miller and continue better the district,” said PPM Candidate for North Side, Ed Chisholm.

That’s the hope of all the district’s voters now as we turn our attention to the next four years.

Ezzard Miller won re-election with 201 votes, in second place is independent Johany Ebanks with 179 votes, in third place is PPM candidate, Ed Chisholm with 139 and forth is independent candidate Justin Ebanks with 75 votes.

