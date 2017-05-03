Fete shooters begin trial

Four suspects involved in a nightclub shooting just off of West Bay road will begin trial in July.

Kashwayne Hewitt, Daniella Tibbetts, Malik and Tashika Mothen are facing offences linked to February incident outside Fete nightclub.

Mr. Hewitt, a Jamaican national, is charged with wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder, while Malik and Tashika Mothen are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm and unlawful use of firearms.

Daniella Tibbetts is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, Malik Mothen has an additional charge of discharging rounds within forty yards of a public road.

The trial will begin on the 10th of July.

