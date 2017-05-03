C3 Pure Fibre
Fete shooters begin trial

May 2, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Four suspects involved in a nightclub shooting just off of West Bay road will begin trial in July.

Kashwayne Hewitt, Daniella Tibbetts, Malik and Tashika Mothen are facing offences linked to February incident outside Fete nightclub.

Mr. Hewitt, a Jamaican national, is charged with wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder, while Malik and Tashika Mothen are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm and unlawful use of firearms.

Daniella Tibbetts is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, Malik Mothen has an additional charge of discharging rounds within forty yards of a public road.

The trial will begin on the 10th of July.

About the author

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

