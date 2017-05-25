Fight against invasive lionfish continues with CULL tournament

Lionfish hunters, sharpen those spears, Cayman United Lionfish League, or CULL, is hosting its 22nd lionfish tournament this weekend.

Thousands of dollars in prize money from Foster’s Food Fair and, more importantly, bragging rights will be up for grabs as cullers aim to rid the reefs of the long-spined invasive predator. CULL’s quarterly tournaments help keep the population in check, and in turn, protect our reef health.

CULL 22’s tournament’s theme is “Make dinner great again” and the poster re-imagines Donald Trump as a lionfish.

Registration is Thursday night at Stingers restaurant at Comfort Suites, and the weigh-ins are Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 6 p-m at public beach.

Clean Gas will be grilling up some tasty lionfish samples for the public to enjoy.

