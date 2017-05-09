C3 Pure Fibre
Fire officer found guilty on firearm charge

May 9, 2017
Kevin Morales
A Cayman Islands Fire Service officer is now in prison after being found guilty of a firearms offence. 

CIFS’ Fabian Thompson today was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest. 

It stems from an incident in January 2016, where police say Mr. Thompson fled after they requested to search him. They deployed a taser but it detached and Mr. Thompson was able to evade officers. 

He turned himself in to police a few days later. 

Justice Malcom Swift Monday (8 May) said he was satisfied with the evidence provided by police against the 34-year-old despite a firearm never being recovered in the case. 

Mr. Thompson returns to court on 1 June for sentencing. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

