Fire victim happy to be re-homed

Earlier this week Cayman 27 brought you the story about a Bodden Town community rallying to help Jake Manderson and his loved ones back into their home after a fire destroyed the property.

In a video sent to Cayman 27 Mr. Manderson said it has been a long and hard 24 months but said he’s overjoyed to see his family back into their home.

“Since the fire in July 2015 it’s been a long road, it’s been very challenging I’ve been working two jobs for the past year and couple months and I’m very happy and excited to say that within the next two weeks I will be moved in to my house and my family and I are very very grateful for every single person every company that has donated whether it’s monetary donations, time, supply,” Mr. Manderson explained.

While they anticipate moving back into their home within two weeks, community activist Matthew Leslie who assisted the family with re-building the home said $20K are still needed to finalise the property.

