C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Fireman on trial

May 4, 2017
Add Comment
feliciarankin
1 Min Read

The trial has started for a Fire Services officer accused of a firearm offence.

Court documents state Fabian Thompson has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Five Police officers testified today in court giving eyewitness accounts of how they claim events unfolded 20th January  2016.

According to the officers Mr. Thompson’s odd behavior caught their attention. He was ordered to stop so he could be searched. He appeared to comply with their orders then suddenly fled.

After he refused to listen to officers a taser was then deployed but officers say it detached.

Officers claim they then noticed what appeared to be a pistol in his possession, whilst he was fleeing.

They continued to give chase but could not locate Mr. Thompson.

Six days later he turned himself in. The trail continues tomorrow.

Mr. Thompson has pleaded not-guilty.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

feliciarankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: