Fireman on trial

The trial has started for a Fire Services officer accused of a firearm offence.

Court documents state Fabian Thompson has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Five Police officers testified today in court giving eyewitness accounts of how they claim events unfolded 20th January 2016.

According to the officers Mr. Thompson’s odd behavior caught their attention. He was ordered to stop so he could be searched. He appeared to comply with their orders then suddenly fled.

After he refused to listen to officers a taser was then deployed but officers say it detached.

Officers claim they then noticed what appeared to be a pistol in his possession, whilst he was fleeing.

They continued to give chase but could not locate Mr. Thompson.

Six days later he turned himself in. The trail continues tomorrow.

Mr. Thompson has pleaded not-guilty.

