Five months later, no charges yet in Immigration bribery probe

May 3, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Five months later and still no charges in anti-corruption commission’s bribery probe at Immigration.

The probe, which began in January, saw the arrest of seven people including Immigration Department officials.

Today ( 03 May) Commissions secretariat Deborah Bodden confirmed the investigation is still ongoing and all seven remain on bail.

The seven people, three of whom work at Immigration, were initially held at the Detention Centre at Fairbanks.

They were arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

The probe was triggered after allegations of misconduct at the Immigration Department.

