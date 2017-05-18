C3 Pure Fibre
Fix the flooding

May 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One Randyke community resident says long-standing  flooding problems remain in that area, and wants the four candidates running for a seat in George Town East to fix it. 

Dorrel Stone has lived in the community for close to a decade. He says as long as he’s been resident there, representatives have failed to fix it.
Mr. Stone says it effects the community greatly and is cause for concern.

“Nobody can walk here, lots of kids live round here and trust me, it really concerns me a lot, you understand, you send those kids to school and they have to take off their shoes and things to come across the water, it’s just right here and the road needs to just lift, you understand me,” said Randyke resident, Dorrell Stone. 

   The four candidates running in the area are, Sharon Roulstone, Roy McTaggart, Tessa Bodden and Dr. Kenrick Webster.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

