Fix the flooding

One Randyke community resident says long-standing flooding problems remain in that area, and wants the four candidates running for a seat in George Town East to fix it.

Dorrel Stone has lived in the community for close to a decade. He says as long as he’s been resident there, representatives have failed to fix it.

Mr. Stone says it effects the community greatly and is cause for concern.

“Nobody can walk here, lots of kids live round here and trust me, it really concerns me a lot, you understand, you send those kids to school and they have to take off their shoes and things to come across the water, it’s just right here and the road needs to just lift, you understand me,” said Randyke resident, Dorrell Stone.

The four candidates running in the area are, Sharon Roulstone, Roy McTaggart, Tessa Bodden and Dr. Kenrick Webster.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

