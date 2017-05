In lieu of former FIFA Vice President, CONCACAF and CIFA President Jeffrey Webb’s pending sentencing this upcoming Thursday.

The Anti Corruption Commission tells Cayman 27 that their investigation into the Cayman Islands Football Association is ‘ongoing’.

The investigation which began in August of 2015, surrounds ‘suspicious financial transactions’.

Webb is charged with money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud.

