Football: Cayman knocks off Alchemy 6-0

Two early goals from Gunner Studenhofft all but sealed it for Cayman as they won their first game at the Under-15 Youth Football Cup 6-0 versus Alchemy FC.

In other day three action, Houston Dynamo took care of Trinidad and Tobago 3-1, Manchester City booked their spot in the semi-finals with a 1-0 win over D.C United as they’ve won two games and a draw.

Cuba has claimed a semi-final spot as well with a 4-2 win over La Ceiba, while Harbourview easily handled Bahamas Tottenham 9-0.

