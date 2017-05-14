Football: Sunset wins Girls U13 FA Cup

Sunset FC would take the Girls Under 13 FA CUP title with a 6-1 win versus Elite SC.

Kasey Golding scored for Sunset in the 12th minute but later conceded an own goal leaving the game 1-1 at half.

Sunset captain Molly Kehoe scored a hat trick in the second half, with goals 35th, 36th and 59th minute.

