Football: Takkas pleads guilty to money laundering

May 24, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Former Cayman Islands Football Association General Secretary Costas Takkas pleaded guilty today to money laundering conspiracy in connection with receipt and transmission of millions of dollars in bribes paid to former CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Jeffrey Webb.

According to court filings, Webb accepted a 3 million dollar bribe in exchange for his influence as a soccer official to award and enforce a contract granting two sports marketing companies the media rights to World Cup qualifying matches played by members of the Caribbean Football Union. Arrangements were made to funnel half the funds into Takkas front companies and accounts. Takkas then distributed these funds into Webb’s direction. Takkas faces a maximum 20 year prison sentence. Webb’s sentencing was delayed yet again at the beginning of this month until June after pleading guilty on November of 2015.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

