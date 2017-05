Goals from Charlie Strine, Ty Sanchez, Riley Meagher and Cole Tetler sealed a 4-0 victory over Cayman’s under-15’s in their first game of the Youth Football Cup.

IMG goalkeeper Brooks Thompson had a strong performance in the second half, making a number a key saves.

Cayman head coach Bruce Sigsworth said his team did not match the intensity of the American squad, and fell behind, unable to climb out of the 2-0 deficit at half.

