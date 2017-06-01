Former civil servant appeals for help

Faced with hardship after being forced to quit her government job, one former civil service employee is now speaking out about the unfair treatment she received during her tenure, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“All the hurt and pain and the hardship that I went through, the embarrassment,” said Elsie Scott, a former civil servant.

Elsie Scott worked for the Cayman Islands Government from the early 90’s till 2008 and says she was bullied in the work force by her superiors in the Treasury department.

“She wanted me to get so discouraged and so hurt that I would walk off of my job, but, I made a promise to myself that I was not going to give her what she wanted,” said Elsie Scott.

Miss Scott says the consequences of those actions has put a strain on her finances and she’s struggling to keep the last thing she has in her name, her home, which is for sale.

“Give me my compensation for all of my losses that I can save my home,” said Elsie Scott.

Miss Scott says her supervisor at the time made life difficult for her, from not signing a cheque for an approved home loan, to causing her distress on the job.

“Because this has destroyed my life, this has destroyed my life in so many different ways,” said Elsie Scott.

Miss Scott says she’s been trying to get compensation for her losses after being forced out the service, a choice that cost her the life insurance policies she had, accrued interest on her mortgage, and her car which was repossessed by the bank before her departure.

“A lawyer from the legal department suggested that a payment be made, but they keep referring it back, she keep lying and saying that they do not owe me anything,” said Elsie Scott.



Miss Scott says she’s been sending letters to government officials for over a decade hoping to get help, but only received empty promises.

“And I’ve been chasing these people down for all of this time, letting them know the situation that all of this has put me in,” said Elsie Scott.

The Association does not condone bullying in any form or fashion by anyone be that employer or employees, regrettably there is bullying in most large groups of people and the Civil Service is sadly no exception, something which the Association has worked to help members redress both individually and generally. We are not in a position to comment on this particular case given its length and history, to the point of involving persons no longer with the service, and multiple court cases each with their own public records but legal specifics. Unfortunately, while we help our members as much as we are able, when cases reach a certain point (such as becoming court cases) it is beyond the Association’s ability to intervene on our members’ behalf. – John Bothwell, President of Cayman Islands Civil Service Association.

