Foster care recruitment drive begins tomorrow

At present Cayman has 28 children living in foster care and the Foster Care and Adoption team is launching a recruitment drive tomorrow (20 May) at Grand Old House for those who want to learn more about foster care and for those ready to begin the process.

According to figures released to Cayman 27 following an FOI request 15 foster parents are active.

A breakdown by district shows 6 are active in George Town and 8 in Bodden Town. There’s one in North Side.

Four parents have been fostering less than five years, 2 in George Town and 2 in Bodden Town.

As for those fostering more than eleven years, 6 are in Bodden Town, 4 in George Town and one in North Side. Two foster care applications are being processed.

The drive is being held in the Colonial Room at the George Town restaurant and begins at 5.30 pm. Call 949-0290 for more info or to book a space.

