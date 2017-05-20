C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Foster care recruitment drive begins tomorrow

May 19, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

At present Cayman has 28 children living in foster care and the Foster Care and Adoption team is launching a recruitment drive tomorrow (20 May) at Grand Old House for those who want to learn more about foster care and for those ready to begin the process.

According to figures released to Cayman 27 following an FOI request 15 foster parents are active.
A breakdown by district shows 6 are active in George Town and 8 in Bodden Town. There’s one in North Side.

Four parents have been fostering less than five years, 2 in George Town and 2 in Bodden Town. 

As for those fostering more than eleven years,  6 are in Bodden Town, 4 in George Town and one in North Side. Two foster care applications are being processed.

The drive is being held in the Colonial Room at the George Town restaurant and begins at 5.30 pm. Call 949-0290 for more info or to book a space.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: