Four dead in East End car crash

As Cayman continues to reel from last night’s tragic crash, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter went into the East End community where residents are still trying to make sense last night’s events.

“It’s obvious that speed was involved in this horrible fatality,” said Hon. Arden McLean , MLA for East End.

Shortly after 7-pm last night, four people were killed in a motor vehicle accident on Austin Connoly drive, but East End residents say they knew a crash was bound to happen with the high incidents of speeding there.

“Something like that happening, it was almost due because of what I have been witnessing on the roads,” said East End resident, Megan Ritch.

East End resident Megan Ritch says she has to pray everyday while driving her kids to school.

“It’s a very dangerous situation, I’ve had many near misses, I’ve seen cars just speed ahead of me that have had many near misses, or there will be vehicles pulling off on the side of the road as other vehicles are overtaking them,” said Megan Ritch.

She believes more active policing in the district would slow the cars down.

“The first two weeks of school, we were all very cautious on the streets because we know there is a strong police presence, a lot of patrols, I think that our officers are going to have to pound that into our heads all year round by constantly being on the streets at all times,” said Ms. Ritch.

“This is the first time this kind of thing happened, that I can think and it’s not good for the district,” said Archibald McGaw, another East End resident.

Archibald McGaw, a resident in the district since the mid-nineties agrees, he wants more officers in the area to combat the speeding.

“It’s not the first time speeding has happened in East End, it’s a 24 hour thing, John McLean Drive and on the main road, it’s a regular routine and no policeman up here is doing anything about it,” said Mr. McGaw.

Mr. McGaw wants Health City to open an accident and emergency department for the Eastern districts.

“That little child shouldn’t have to pass through Health City to go George Town , when something more serious could have happened to that little child,” said Mr. McGaw.

Incumbent East End MLA Arden McLean, agrees but notes “It changes the whole business plan and that was not the basis on which their agreement is made, but yes I think maybe the time has come.”

We reached out to Health City and HSA for comment, they have yet to respond.

East End political hopefuls, Isaac Rankine and John McLean Jr. also sent their condolences.

