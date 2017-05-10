Four directors short, but Ofreg assures its functioning

Despite being short of four directors OfReg CEO JP Morgan says the regulatory authority is still able to carry out its statutory function.

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office is the umbrella authority that absorbed the ICTA, ERA and Petroleum Inspectorate.

At present four of its non-executive board members posts remain vacant. However OfReg said the law allows for the four executive directors that are appointed to form a quorum and it would be able to function on start-up.

Mr Morgan told Cayman 27 he’s pleased with the quality of candidates that have responded to the vacancies.

As for filling the posts, he said, “the Cabinet Office co-ordinated the evaluation and selection process and will work with the cabinet to make a final selection of the last four directors in due course.”

