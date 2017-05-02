C3 Pure Fibre
News

Four people win shop and grab chance

May 1, 2017
Mario Grey
Four lucky people were treated to a shopping bonanza after winning month-long promotion from Jamaica National.

Everton Banton, Metisha Manderson, Livingston Rowe and Ketorah Cunnigham won the opportunity to run through Hurleys supermarket to select as many items as they could within a span of two minutes. Ketorah Cunningham who was the final contestant to run through the aisles racked up over 800 dollars for her bill.

“I’m happy it’s my first experience and I would love to do it again I just want to big up JN Transfer yes the best service and of course nuff love to IRIE,” Mrs. Cunningham said.

IRIE 98.9FM and Hurley’s Supermarket partnered with Jamaica National for the promotion.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

