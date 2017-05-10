C3 Pure Fibre
Fresh Carnival tops field, takes Batabano Band of the year title

May 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
It was a close finish for the 2017 Batabano band of the year title as winner Fresh Carnival defeated Tribal Carnival by one point to take the crown.

It’s the second year in a row Fresh Carnival took the title. Today Cayman Carnival Batabano Committee announced the winner of the band of the year title.

Third place band of the year winner Flow also captured the spirit of Batabano title and its clear revelers had wail of time at Batabano.

Revellers will take to the streets one more time this week in Grand Cayman as CayMas takes centre-stage. Also this weekend on the sister isle Brac-Annal.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

