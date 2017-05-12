C3 Pure Fibre
Golf: Three juniors headline team headed to Dominican

May 11, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Golf Association will be sending six golfers to compete at the Caribbean Amateur Championships including three juniors.

Junior sensation Justin Hastings secured his spot by winning the Cayman Islands Amateur Championship. The remaining five spots were determined by the scores over a six round qualifying series.

The first place qualifier Brian Ross will also join the team, he was the top ranked player in Cayman the past two championships. The father-son duo of Michael and Payten Wight will also join the team, they have represented Cayman multiple times on the international level.

The final two spots were awarded to the Jarvis brothers, Andrew and Aaron. Andrew has represented Cayman internationally multiple times, while Aaron is looking to build on his recent appointment to the senior national team as well as his first place finish at the 2016 Caribbean juniors.

The Caribbean Amateur Championships tees off on 30th July at the Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic.

