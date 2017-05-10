Government invites potential bidders to pre-qualify for cruise port project

Whether or not they will remain in office after the 24th May elections, government is inviting interested parties to pre-qualify for bidding on a cruise berthing facility in George Town.

In a public notice buried in the back pages of a newspaper Monday, government described the project as a design, build, finance, and maintain arrangement.

Pre-qualification documents will be available starting 15th May and all pre-qualification paperwork must be submitted by 30th June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

