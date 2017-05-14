Grandson of Jaques Cousteau delivers keynote at CTEC conference

The grandson of ocean explorer, filmmaker and conservationist Jacques Cousteau told CTEC attendees you can’t protect what you don’t understand.

Speaking Thursday, Fabien Cousteau shared anecdotes of growing up with his famous grandfather, and his decision to follow in his footsteps in ocean conservation. He said to get the business community to take conservation seriously, you need to speak their language..

“We need to talk dollars and cents, and as flawed a model as that is, we need to be able to get people connected with our life support system,” said Mr. Cousteau, the event’s keynote speaker.

Mr. Cousteau broke his late grandfather’s record in 2014, by spending 31 days underwater during his “Mission 31” ocean research project.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

