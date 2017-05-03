GT candidates want bike facility

Stunt Fest 2017 on Sunday (30 April) was billed as arguably the biggest motorcycle event in the Cayman Islands.

With the event now in the rear-view mirror however the festival has revved the engines of some community leaders who are calling for a facility where bikers can ride in a safe environment.

George Town candidates Kenrick Webster and Kenneth Bryan are both calling for a motor-cycle facility where bike enthusiasts can express themselves in a safe environment.

Mr. Bryan said with the help of private partnership the government could secure the strip of land located near Sparky Drive.

“If we lock down that location at the dump and turn that into an extreme sports I can envision seeing ESPN extreme sports coming down and doing the Olympics here,”Mr. Bryan said.

Mr. Webster said he is aware of the many people in particular youngsters who have been harmed by riding motor-cycles on road-ways.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

