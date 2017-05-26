C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Gymnastics: ‘Summer Extravaganza’ finishes season

May 25, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Gymnastics Association held its final meet of the season this past weekend at Motions Unlimited.

The ‘Summer Extravaganza’ gave gymnasts an opportunity to demonstrate their skill and strengths for family and friends, marking the end of the gymnastics season.

In international news, three athletes that will represent Cayman at the upcoming Islands Games, as Morgan Lloyd, Sami Peene and Igor Magalhaes will travel to Gotland, Sweden for this years’ Islands Games, starting 26 June. All 3 medaled at the last years games.

Raegan Rutty will compete at the Central American Sports Festival in Guatemala this upcoming June, where she will try to earn a qualifying spot for Cayman at next year’s CAC Games, held in Colombia.

About the author

View All Posts

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: