Gymnastics: ‘Summer Extravaganza’ finishes season

The Cayman Islands Gymnastics Association held its final meet of the season this past weekend at Motions Unlimited.

The ‘Summer Extravaganza’ gave gymnasts an opportunity to demonstrate their skill and strengths for family and friends, marking the end of the gymnastics season.

In international news, three athletes that will represent Cayman at the upcoming Islands Games, as Morgan Lloyd, Sami Peene and Igor Magalhaes will travel to Gotland, Sweden for this years’ Islands Games, starting 26 June. All 3 medaled at the last years games.

Raegan Rutty will compete at the Central American Sports Festival in Guatemala this upcoming June, where she will try to earn a qualifying spot for Cayman at next year’s CAC Games, held in Colombia.

