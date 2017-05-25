C3 Pure Fibre
Hew refutes Election Day allegations

May 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Progressives candidate who fell victim to rumours circulating on Election Day is speaking out.

George Town North candidate Joseph Hew says he was disturbed by the allegations on social media that he was arrested.
A social media post claiming a PPM George Town candidate was placed under house arrest for bribery created a flurry of comments on social media  prompting police to issue a statement refuting the allegation.
Mr Hew was at the Progressives Crewe Road headquarters when rumours of his house arrest were being circulated and we caught up with him there.

“It has been pretty upsetting hearing these vicious rumours that have been going around that I have been arrested, I am under house arrest, that I have been arrested for bribery and all sorts o things obviously nothing is furthest from the truth. I have been spending time on my phone reassuring friends and family that this is not true. This is very disappointing. And quite frankly I am quite speechless it is just so un-callled for and not needed,” Mr Hew said.
Mr Hew said he will not be deterred by detractors.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

