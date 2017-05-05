HRC wants bullying addressed

Candidate after candidate continues to outline their plans in areas like education, crime and the economy but few have addressed school bullying.

It’s something Human Rights Commission Chair James Austin-Smith wants changed, especially as the world marks Anti-Bullying day today (4th May) as designated by the United Nations.

“It is a nasty activity, but it has an impact not only on children but society at large.”

And that is a concern for the HRC chair, especially since bullying infringes a child’s right to education and a safe school environment.

“When children, our future leaders, our future productive members of society aren’t able to access education properly because they are worried about bullying then it has an impact on society at large,” Mr Austin-Smith said.

He says bullying, including online harassment, is linked to school drop-outs and suicides and it needs national attention.

“This is a human rights issue and so any future government will need to consider what it’s priorities are and I know government’s got a lot of priorities. But it’s gonna have to look at human rights and it perhaps should look at bulling as a part of that,” he said.

Mr Austin-Smith says the HRC put the issue on its agenda for 2017 and wants to partner with the public.

“There are other strategies that can be looked at outside of legislation to try and addressing the issue, to produce strategies , to tack on policies to tackle bullying,” Mr Austin-Smith said.

His message to those facing bullying.

“You are not alone. Other people have been there and have gone through and are going through what you are going through and you will get through it. But you need to be able to speak to someone you trust,” the HRC chair said.

He hopes doing that will go a long way in curbing the problem.

The HRC has prepared an online package of resource material on bullying and you can visit www.humanrightscommission.ky to view it or request a printed version by e-mailing info@humanrightscommission.ky or calling 244-3685.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

