HSM: PR policies “defective”

May 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
One law firm criticizes policies for those caught in permanent residency application limbo.

An e-mail sent out by firm HSM comes on the heels of a third PR applicant issuing judicial review proceedings.

Applications have not been processed for nearly three-and-a-half years and the backlog is now believed to be at more than 1,000.

One paragraph addresses the policies those waiting for a decision on their application must go through:

“We do not believe ongoing blood checks every 6 months without regard to risk factors to be rational or proportionate, and accordingly requiring them to be done again every 6 months while persons continue to be delayed through no fault of their own is unreasonable. Similarly, repeated police background checks in circumstances where immigration has (or should have) a direct line to the Royal Cayman Islands Police appears similarly defective.”

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

