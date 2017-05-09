HSM: PR policies “defective”

One law firm criticizes policies for those caught in permanent residency application limbo.

An e-mail sent out by firm HSM comes on the heels of a third PR applicant issuing judicial review proceedings.

Applications have not been processed for nearly three-and-a-half years and the backlog is now believed to be at more than 1,000.

One paragraph addresses the policies those waiting for a decision on their application must go through:

“We do not believe ongoing blood checks every 6 months without regard to risk factors to be rational or proportionate, and accordingly requiring them to be done again every 6 months while persons continue to be delayed through no fault of their own is unreasonable. Similarly, repeated police background checks in circumstances where immigration has (or should have) a direct line to the Royal Cayman Islands Police appears similarly defective.”

