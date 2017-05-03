Immigration, labour issues take centre stage at 3rd National debate

Five candidates from George Town North, East, and West stood side-by-side last night in the third of Cayman 27’s series of national debates at the ARC at Camana Bay

Immigration, employment, and the economy were central issues.

Independents Ellio Solomon, Dennie Warren, Jr., and Karin Thompson joined Progressives incumbents Roy McTaggart and Joey Hew for a spirited debate. The party men, splitting with independents on the issue of government over-reliance on work permit revenue.

“The more you depend on a work permit, the more the government is going to advocate for it. The government should be advocating for Caymanians,” said Mr. Warren.

“These ads that we see placed where you have to be fluent in three languages to clean someone’s house and look after a two-year old,” said Ms. Thompson. “Those days have to end, full stop.”

“We want to ensure that Caymanians are gonna own this country and have the employment opportunities, and that’s enforcement,” said Mr. Solomon.

“We have been doing things, and I strongly believe that we are on the right track,” said Mr. Hew.

“Even if you took immigration fees down to zero, which I would never advocate for, you would still have a significant surplus. So we are not over-reliant on any particular area of fees,” said Mr. McTaggart.

Candidates also brought forward proposals they believe can solve the labour and work permit issues.

“I would put a moratorium, not on work permits, but on status, because that would drive the other policies,” said Mr. Warren.

“I’m the only politician that has actually brought legislation that says earmark specific jobs for Caymanians only,” said Mr. Solomon.

One theme, enforcement of existing laws, was echoed by all candidates.

The next National debate will be held 10th May.

